Poet, writer Mohi selected for Saraswati Samman ’19

india

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:03 IST

Acclaimed Sindhi poet and writer Vasdev Mohi has been selected for the prestigious Saraswati Samman, a literary recognition given annually by the KK Birla Foundation. The award is for his work ‘Chequebook’, a collection of short stories in Sindhi, published in 2012.

‘Chequebook’ highlights the life of a domestic helper, facing ill-treatment from her husband and hardships because of poverty.

Born in 1944 in Mirpur Khas of undivided India, Mohi’s repertoire includes 25 books of poetry, translated works, critical pieces and short stories. His critical essays and papers have appeared in national and international literary seminars. He is the recipient of several awards, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, Sindhi Sahitya Academy Award, Gangadhar Mehar National Award and Lifetime Achievement Award of Sindhi Academy.

Announcing the award , the foundation said Mohi succeeded in capturing the agonies and sufferings of the marginalised sections of the society in the many stories of ‘Chequebook’. The Saraswati Samman carries a cash purse of R15 lakh, apart from a citation and a plaque.

“The merit of this volume does not only lie in its thematic variety of stories but this volume is different from other volumes of short stories with regard to the use of stylistic devices… Many of the stories proceed in dialogue form. At times, we feel that they easily lend themselves to dramatic adaptations,” the foundation said while announcing the award.

Having done his Masters in English literature from Gujarat University, Mohi joined Life insurance Corp of India, but after a short stint proceeded to teach English at the Indian High School, Dubai, from where he retired as the lecturer and the head of department, English.

The work was selected by a committee headed by former secretary general of the Lok Sabha, Subhash C Kashyap.

Besides the Saraswati Samman, two other awards – the Vyas Samman (for Hindi works by Indian citizens) and Bihari Puraskar (for Hindi/Rajasthani works by Rajasthani writers) — have been instituted by the KK Birla Foundation, a literary and cultural organisation.