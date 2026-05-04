Poet-turned-Politician Alankode Leelakrishnan enters Thrissur contest in tight three-way battle

Alankode Leelakrishnan, a well-known poet and cultural activist in Kerala’s literary circles, has entered electoral politics with the Communist Party of India, fielding him as its candidate in the Assembly elections. His candidacy marks a notable transition from cultural activism within the Left movement to direct political participation. Thrissur constituency LDF candidate Alankode Leelakrishnan during campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, in Thrissur. (PTI)

He is contesting from the Thrissur constituency, where he faces a competitive contest against Padmaja Venugopal of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajan J. Pallan of the Indian National Congress. The constituency has witnessed closely fought elections in recent years, with CPI’s P. Balachandran winning the 2021 Assembly election by a narrow margin of 946 votes over Padmaja Venugopal.

Background Alankode Leelakrishnan, aged 66, pursued his higher education at MES Ponnani College under the University of Calicut, where he completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1981. Alongside his professional career, Leelakrishnan developed a deep interest in literature from a young age. He began writing poems and articles during his school years and gradually gained recognition as a storyteller within Malayalam literary circles. Over time, he established himself as a respected cultural voice, known for his contributions to poetry and writing.

Also Read: Kerala's alternating pattern may continue as pollsters predict comeback for Cong-led UDF

His creative work also extended to Malayalam cinema, where he was involved in writing stories, scripts, and songs for films such as Ekantham. In addition, he appeared as a judge on the poetry-based television reality show Mambazham, which aired on Kairali People TV, further highlighting his role in promoting literary talent and culture.

What Happened in Previous Elections? Alankode Leelakrishnan’s entry into electoral politics marks a shift from his long-standing literary and cultural career, as he steps in as a candidate of the Communist Party of India. He has expressed confidence that the Left Democratic Front will retain the Thrissur constituency in the current election.

The Thrissur Assembly seat has seen changing political fortunes over the years. The Indian National Congress held the constituency for a long period, with Therambil Ramakrishnan winning multiple terms, including the 2011 election, where he defeated CPI’s P. Balachandran. The balance shifted in 2016 when the CPI reclaimed the seat, with V. S. Sunil Kumar defeating Padmaja Venugopal of the Congress. The CPI retained control in 2021, as P. Balachandran secured a narrow victory, underlining the closely fought nature of elections in the constituency.

In the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, Thrissur is witnessing another competitive contest, with Rajan Pallan representing the Congress, Alankode Leelakrishnan contesting for the CPI, and Padmaja Venugopal now in the fray as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate.