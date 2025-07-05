Poisoned milk, knife: UP woman, lover held after two chilling murder attempts on husband, kids

A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly making two attempts to kill her husband and two young sons, Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal Police said on Friday. UP police arrested a woman and her alleged lover after two chilling bids to kill husband, two kids.(Representative image/PTI)

Naina Sharma and her alleged partner Ashish Mishra were in an extramarital affair. They reportedly saw her husband and children as barriers to their relationship, news agency PTI reported, citing cops.

To continue their relationship without interference, the two allegedly made a plan to eliminate the husband, Gopal Mishra.

The incident came to light when the woman, Naina, reportedly attacked Gopal with a knife in his sleep. However, Gopal managed to fight off the assailants. He raised an alarm, which forced Naina and Ashish to flee the scene before they could cause further harm.

According to Bahjoi SHO Harish Kumar, Naina’s husband, Gopal Mishra, filed a police complaint accusing his wife of having an illicit relationship with Ashish, reported PTI.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: Couple arrested for murdering woman’s friend

In the complaint, the husband alleged that the couple first tried to poison him and their two sons — Chirag (4) and Krishna (1.5 years) — by mixing poison in their milk on the night of June 30.

When that attempt failed, the two allegedly tried again on the night of July 2-3, this time attacking Gopal with a knife while he was asleep.

Following Gopal’s report, the Bahjoi police tracked down and arrested the accused Naina and Ashish on Friday.

Also Read | 8-year-old boy dies, 10 kids injured after school bus overturns in Sitapur

UP Woman killed over dowry demands

In a separate incident in Bhadohi, a newlywed woman was allegedly murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands, just over two months after her wedding.

While the husband’s family claimed Roshni Vishwakarma died by suicide, her family alleged she was strangled by her husband and his relatives, according to an FIR lodged by the victim's brother, cited by PTI.

Also Read | Faridabad woman killed as she sought divorce & in-laws didn’t want to pay alimony

The couples got married on March 6 under the UP government's ‘Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana’ since then the groom's family was dissatisfied over not receiving dowry. Four people, including the husband, have been booked under relevant charges.