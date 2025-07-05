8-year-old boy dies, 10 kids injured after school bus overturns in Sitapur

An eight-year-old boy was killed while 10 school children were injured when a bus ferrying them overturned after falling into a roadside pit in Sitapur’s Thanagaon police station area on Friday afternoon, confirmed police officials. (Pic for representation)

They said one school girl was critical and had been referred to King George’s Medical University’s trauma centre in Lucknow while nine other children were treated at a local hospital in Sitapur.

An official said the incident took place at around 2.30 pm when a school bus of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel School, carrying around 40 students, overturned while trying to save a child who was grazing goats on the roadside, fatally injuring him.

The bus was heading towards Halimnagar after school hours.

Thangaon police station-incharge Atul Shukla confirmed that the accident resulted in the death of an 8-year-old boy Sartaj, who was grazing goats near the road when the incident took place.

The incident took place near Rampur Mathura. The children injured were Anupriya Shukla, Aanshika, Janvi, Ayush, Shubham, Kranti, Sarika, Abhinav Purwal, Anjani and Arpita Gupta. Among them, the condition of Kranti was said to be critical and she is undergoing treatment at KGMU trauma centre in Lucknow, he added.

The school principal Dilip Singh visited the hospital to check on the injured children and assured their families of all possible support.