PoK controlled by terrorists: Bipin Rawat

In an address to a select gathering, Gen. Rawat also said Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK have been under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:52 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is controlled by terrorists.
Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is controlled by terrorists.(ANI Twitter)
         

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is controlled by terrorists and sought to link it to Islamabad’s strident criticism of India’s decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

He said attempts are being made by Pakistan to disrupt normalcy in Kashmir.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 18:48 IST

'Still have the key': Dushyant Chautala messages BJP, lists a condition
'Form Haryana govt but…': Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Five Independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support to BJP
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
'Good vibes only': Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
'If you show arrogance...': Sena after BJP's vote share dips in Maharashtra
'BJP will do 'jugaad' to form government in Haryana': Kamal Nath
