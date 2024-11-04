Menu Explore
Police: 3 arrested for theft of high-end cars

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Nov 04, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Three criminals, who were allegedly involved in targeting high-end vehicles across Bengaluru and sending them to Rajasthan to resale them with forged documents, have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The gang, from Rajasthan, came to Bengaluru specifically to conduct luxury car thefts, using advanced hacking techniques to bypass security systems and gain control of the vehicles (File photo)

Police said that the gang, from Rajasthan, came to Bengaluru specifically to conduct luxury car thefts, using advanced hacking techniques to bypass security systems and gain control of the vehicles.

City east deputy commissioner of police (DCP) S Girish said: “The Annapurneshwarinagar police successfully apprehended three suspects, who were involved in two recent car theft cases, on Saturday. These high-tech thieves focused on luxury vehicles, which fetched them significant profits. They transported the vehicles to Rajasthan, where they forged documents for resale.”

He further said that the suspects utilised software to unlock car doors and start engines without keys, allowing them to steal the cars effortlessly.

He added that a stolen Scorpio has been recovered from Rajasthan, and efforts are underway to locate an Innova Crysta, also believed to have been taken by the gang. “We are coordinating with neighbouring state police departments to investigate similar thefts and identify any additional accomplices,” he said.

Girish said: “After arriving in Bengaluru, they would target vehicles in areas like Annapurneshwarinagar and Byadarahalli, swiftly moving out of the city with their stolen cars. Their latest thefts included a Scorpio SUV and an Innova Crysta, valued at over 30 lakh each, sparking complaints that led the police to intensify their efforts.”

The police are also trying to confirm the gang’s reach and identify any other members associated with the theft ring, he added.

