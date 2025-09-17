Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Police and CRPF launch joint search operation near international border in Jammu's Kathua

PTI |
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 07:42 pm IST

This follows previous encounters with armed terrorists in the area, which resulted in the death of three terrorists and four police personnel.

Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation in a dense nursery near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said the search operation was continuing when the last reports were received.(ANI file photo)
They said the search operation was continuing when the last reports were received.

The search operation was jointly launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police and CRPF in the area of Dholka-Sanyal nursery along the possible infiltration route around 3 pm, the officials said.

They said the search operation was continuing when the last reports were received.

In March, security forces intercepted a group of heavily-armed terrorists in the same nursery after their infiltration from across the border, leading to a prolonged operation which culminated with the killing of three terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in a nearby area enroute to Billawar.

Four police personnel had also laid down their lives in the operation.

