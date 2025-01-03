Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police arrest three suspects in TMC leader Dulal Sarkar’s murder case

ByTanmay Chatterjee
Jan 03, 2025 07:29 PM IST

Dulal Sarkar (61), a former chairman of the Malda municipality and a businessman, was shot dead on Thursday by four motorcycle-borne assailants inside his factory

Kolkata: Three men suspected to be involved in the murder of Dulal Sarkar, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in West Bengal’s Malda district, have been arrested, police said on Friday without providing further details.

The incident was captured on a security camera (HT/Representative photo)
The incident was captured on a security camera (HT/Representative photo)

Sarkar (61), a former chairman of the Malda municipality and a businessman, was shot dead on Thursday by four motorcycle-borne assailants inside his factory, located near his house and the local TMC office. The incident was captured on a security camera.

The arrests were announced hours after chief minister Mamata Banerjee pulled up the police.

Banerjee, while addressing an administrative meeting on Thursday, said, “Dulal Sarkar died due to police negligence. The superintendent of police is incompetent. Sarkar had been attacked earlier as well, but the police withdrew his security cover.”

Of the three arrested, two were from Bihar. “Shami Akhtar, a resident of Katihar, and Tinku Ghosh, who lives in Englishbazar, were arrested on Thursday. Following their interrogation, a police team went to Katihar and arrested Abdul Gani,” a police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Sarkar owned a plywood factory and was also involved in the real estate business. The motive behind the murder is still under investigation,” the officer added.

Sarkar, who was shot in the head and neck at close range, was previously targeted in 2008 when he escaped without being injured.

Also Read:West Bengal CM ‘in shock’ as senior TMC leader shot dead by assailants in Malda

A TMC leader, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, chairman of Englishbazar municipality, where the victim was a sitting councillor, claimed those arrested could be hired killers.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “Contract killings have become commonplace under the TMC regime. A proper investigation into Dulal Sarkar’s murder will likely reveal a tussle over real estate.”

Senior cabinet minister Firhad Hakim, who went to Malda following the murder, declined to comment on the possible motive behind Sarkar’s murder.

Sarkar’s death has brought attention to four other murders since 2020, involving hired contract killers. The four victims—one from the TMC, two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and one from Congress — were all killed. Three of them were civic body councillors.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On