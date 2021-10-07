Police begins probe

LUCKNOW Lakhimpur Kheri police on Wednesday began its probe into Sunday’s incident in which four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle belonging to Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni while four others were killed in violent clashes, during a protest against the contentious agricultural laws, officials familiar with the developments said.

The development came as a fresh video showing the vehicle ploughing into a group of protesters surfaced later in the day. The latest 46-second video, which provides a clearer picture of the incident than the previous one, shows a huge crowd yelling and shouting as the vehicle rams into them.

The identities of those in the video could not be ascertained. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

A seven-member investigation team led by assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh visited the spot at Banbirpur village under Tikonia police station limit and interrogated some villagers. No arrests were made so far, a senior police official said on condition of anonymity.

The official added that the panel examined the spot and collected evidence related to the incident. The committee comprises two deputy superintendent of police, three inspectors and a sub-inspector.

Eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist Raman Kashyap, died on Sunday in violence that broke out after at least one car from a convoy of three hit protesting farmers, prompting an angry crowd to burn two vehicles and widen their agitation.

Farmers maintain Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, was in the lead car that ran over people. On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police booked Teni, his son and others on murder and other charges based on the complaint lodged by farmers.

The video contests the minister’s claims that their vehicle was under attack as protesters pelted stones, due to which the driver lost balance and the vehicle turned turtle, leading to the accident.

Additional director general of police, law and order, Prashant Kumar said: “All the videos and photographs of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident surfacing up will be authenticated and included in the investigation.”

The district police also issued a helpline -- 9454403800 -- and urged villagers to share videos, photographs and information related to the incident. The identity of those sharing information will be kept secret, the official cited above said, adding that leads could also be shared via mail on spkhi-up@nic.in.

The official further appealed to villagers to not exchange any unverified information. “In fact, they could share such videos with the police,” he said.