Police detain MNS workers as they take to streets in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers as they took to the streets in Mira-Bhayandar in response to a protest march against the assault on a shop owner for not speaking in Marathi. MNS Thane chief Avinash Jadhav was detained at 3.30am. (HT PHOTO)

Hundreds of shopkeepers and traders protested on Thursday last against the MNS workers’ assault on the shop owner.

On Tuesday, MNS Thane chief Avinash Jadhav was detained at 3.30am, hours ahead of the party’s protest. An externment notice was issued to his Mira Road counterpart, Sandeep Rane. Police also issued orders to prevent the assembly of people.

MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers raised slogans against the “injustice to Marathi people” and slammed police and the state government for allowing the protest march of traders and not that of Marathi people. “Is this the government of Maharashtra or another state? Why do they not allow the Marathi people’s march?” questioned an activist.

Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik criticised the government for disallowing the MNS protest and questioned the police’s intention. He alleged that police seemed to be taking action in a manner to benefit a political party. “I condemn the police action on Marathi people. Police should have allowed the protest march. It has created unnecessary conflict in the city. The home department has not given orders to deny permission for the protest march. It was the police who did it.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that police denied the MNS permission to protest over the issues related to its route. “Police suggested another route, but MNS leaders were adamant. The MNS also asked for permission for a rally, which was not good from the perspective of law and order. So the police denied the permission.”

MNS Mumbai chief Sandeep Deshpande called Fadnavis’s statement misleading. “Traders’ march was organised in Mira Road. Police wanted us to organise our march at Ghodbunder Road. It shows that they do not want to permit a march in the Mira Road area. Now all the party workers of MNS across the state will reach Mira Road and we will not rest until police allows us to protest there,” said Deshpande.