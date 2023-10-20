Police identify 59 accident-prone areas in Bengaluru amid surge in cases

The Bengaluru city has been witnessing an average of 13 accidents and two fatalities every day, according to data from the Bengaluru traffic police. From January this year to September, a total of 3,706 accidents were reported in Bengaluru, that led to death of 651 individuals and caused injuries to 3,155 people. Traffic jam on one side of the Mysuru Road as private vehicle drivers' call for a city-wide bandh over their various demands, in Bengaluru. (ANI)

In an attempt to address this issue, the Bengaluru traffic police have identified 59 locations within the city that are particularly prone to accidents. Most of these incidents have occurred on the city’s outskirts, with areas like Tumakuru Road, near Peenya, Yeshwanthpur, and Jalahalli experiencing some of the highest accident rates. Similarly, the vicinity around the airport flyover in the North division has emerged as an accident hotspot.

MN Anucheth, the joint commissioner of police (Traffic), Bengaluru, stated that the police are actively working on measures to mitigate accidents in these identified blackspots, based on a thorough analysis. “Our primary intention is to collaborate with civic agencies to restructure and implement changes that can help prevent such accidents,” he explained.

He further mentioned that these identified black spots span various jurisdictional police stations and traffic police divisions, categorised as State Highways, National Highways, Ring Roads, and other city roads. “To tackle this issue, a series of safety measures will be implemented, including the installation of accident zone signboards, construction of skywalks, placement of cat eyes and blinkers, CCTV cameras, and raised center medians,” he added.

As part of this initiative, the traffic police recently inaugurated one of the transformed accident blackspots on NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises) road. This particular 1.5-kilometer stretch, which had previously resembled a valley where speeding vehicles often met with accidents, had its gradient reduced. “As part of the transformation, the road’s elevation was increased by four meters. Additionally, beam guards, high-mast lights, CCTV cameras, speedometers, and solar lights were added,”saidShiva Prakash Devaraju, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Bengaluru South.

