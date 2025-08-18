Police jawan killed, 3 injured as IED planted by Maoists explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A police jawan was killed and three other personnel were injured as an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, reports said on Monday, citing officials. Security forces during a recent anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. (Ritesh Mishra/ HT Photo)

The explosion took place on Monday morning in Indravati National Park area when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation, PTI news agency quoted a senior official as saying.

DRG jawan Dinesh Nag was killed in the blast and three other personnel suffered injuries, the above-mentioned official said.

He said the injured personnel were administered preliminary treatment and were being evacuated from the forest.

Last week as well, an official of the DRG was injured when a pressure IED planted by Maoists went off in Bijapur district.

The incident took place on Thursday (August 14) afternoon at a forest in Indravati area under Bhairamgarh police station limits when a joint team of the DRG and the Special Task Force (STF) - both units of the state police - was out on an anti-Naxal operation, PTI had quoted a police official as saying.

Sub-inspector Prakash Chatti, belonging to the DRG, inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, which triggered the explosion and caused injuries on his right ankle, the official said.

The official was given preliminary treatment and referred to the higher medical centre for further treatment, the official said, adding that he was out of danger.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered a 10 kg IED planted by Maoists in Tarrem police station area of Bijapur, the official said.

On Sunday, security forces recovered explosives following a gunfight in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh after four Maoists carrying a cumulative reward of ₹19 lakh surrendered themselves, a senior police officer said.

On a tip-off by one of the surrendered Maoists, security forces recovered a Maoist dump in a forested hill on Gobra road during an anti-Naxal operation in the morning, leading to the recovery of four BGL rounds, a hand grenade, 15 INSAS rounds and a magazine, 15 gelatin rods, 50 detonators, an SLR rifle magazine, and ₹16.50 lakh in cash.