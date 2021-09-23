Home / India News / Police officers still don’t know how to speak politely, says Kerala high court
The Kerala high court said that a report by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Kollam with regard to the incident stated that there were “no serious lapses” on the part of the officer concerned, but it did not explain how he came to that conclusion. (AP)
Police officers still don’t know how to speak politely, says Kerala high court

The observation by Justice Devan Ramachandran came during the hearing of a plea by a doctor in the Kerala high court, claiming abusive language was used against him by police officers when they stopped his vehicle.
By Press Trust of India, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:36 AM IST

Disapproving of a police report which said there were no lapses on the part of one of its officers who allegedly used abusive language against a doctor, the Kerala high court on Wednesday said officers of the force “don’t know how to speak politely”.

“Your police officers still don’t know how to speak politely,” the court said to the state government.

The observation by Justice Devan Ramachandran came during the hearing of a plea by a doctor, claiming abusive language was used against him by police officers when they stopped his vehicle.

The court said that a report by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Kollam with regard to the incident stated that there were “no serious lapses” on the part of the officer concerned, but it did not explain how he came to that conclusion.

“I have gone through the statement filed by the ACP, Kollam. Not satisfied by the contents thereof,” the judge said and asked “are only policemen allowed to live in the country?””He (petitioner) is a doctor, a respectable person. He states that abusive language has been used against him. Are you (police) saying use of disrespectful language (words like ‘da’) against a doctor requires no enquiry?” the court asked.

It said that the state police chief, on the high court’s orders, has issued directions not to use such language, but the ACP’s report does not deal with the allegation of use of abusive language by the officer concerned.

The court directed the Kollam ACP to “make a proper enquiry” into the allegation by the petitioner and file an action taken report.

