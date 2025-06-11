Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Police officials exhibit apathy in kidnapping cases: Allahabad high court

PTI |
Jun 11, 2025 02:40 PM IST

The bench made the observation on Tuesday while dealing with a writ petition filed by one Nitesh Kumar regarding the disappearance of his brother.

The Allahabad High Court has observed that while police officials often carve out a larger-than-life image for themselves, they shield themselves from addressing public grievances.

Allahbad high court suggested that if an abductee is not traced promptly and is eventually killed, the responsibility, prima facie, must be fixed on the head of the police under whose jurisdiction the abduction or kidnapping report was mad. (File)
Allahbad high court suggested that if an abductee is not traced promptly and is eventually killed, the responsibility, prima facie, must be fixed on the head of the police under whose jurisdiction the abduction or kidnapping report was mad. (File)

While hearing a missing person's case, a bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Anil Kumar further noted that the police generally exhibit apathy in abduction/kidnapping cases, as no personal responsibility is fixed upon the officers.

The bench made the observation on Tuesday while dealing with a writ petition filed by one Nitesh Kumar regarding the disappearance of his brother, who he claimed was not being traced by the police officials concerned of Varanasi.

The court directed the state government to file its reply in the matter and also sought a personal affidavit from the Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, on or before June 12, showing cause why the abductee has not been recovered so far.

This lack of accountability often results in an abduction tragically turning into a murder due to their inaction, the bench said.

The court suggested that if an abductee is not traced promptly and is eventually killed, the responsibility, prima facie, must be fixed on the head of the police under whose jurisdiction the abduction or kidnapping report was made and which later resulted in fatal consequences because the victim was not recovered.

