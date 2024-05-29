Police on alert to arrest Prajwal Revanna as Hassan MP books Bengaluru flight

Police are prepared to arrest suspended JD(S) Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, acting on an arrest warrant issued earlier this month. Prajwal has booked a flight to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30 and is expected to land in the early hours of Friday. A Special Court for Public Representatives issued an arrest warrant for Prajwal Revanna On May 18.(Reuters)

“He has booked a flight from Munich to Bengaluru by Lufthansa Airlines. The flight will leave Munich on Thursday afternoon and land in Bengaluru at 12.05 am on Friday,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed on Wednesday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is vigilant and ready to arrest the tainted JD(S) MP.

“All necessary measures have to be taken, as a warrant has been issued against him (Prajwal). He has to be arrested. SIT is waiting, they will arrest him and will take his statement, and their (SIT) process will start,” Parameshwara told reporters.

Asked if Prajwal would be arrested at the airport on landing, he said, "It (arrest) has to be done there (at airport), as a warrant has been issued. So he will have to be arrested."

Obscene videos allegedly showing Prajwal Revanna, a two-time MP from Hassan, sexually abusing several women surfaced in April, days before his constituency voted during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

He fled abroad on April 27 using his diplomatic passport soon after news broke that the Karnataka State Commission for Women had urged chief minister Siddaramaiah to investigate the matter.

Two days ago, the Hassan MP released a video message in which he promised to appear before the SIT on May 31 and cooperate with the inquiry.

Parameshwara said on Tuesday that the next procedure to bring back Prajwal Revannan would commence if the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader failed to appear for a probe on May 31.

“I don’t know what prompted him to release that video... We will see what happens on May 31. If he doesn’t turn up (before SIT), the next procedure will start,” Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

Prajwal cancelled the flight ticket from Germany twice in the past, reported PTI quoting people aware of the matter.

As a last-ditch attempt to avoid arrest, the Hassan MP moved a special court for public representatives seeking anticipatory bail, but was rejected on Wednesday.