Police stn didn’t get complaint, says Odisha CM on Raj Bhavan official’s assault

The chief minister was responding to a question by Biju Janata Dal (BJP) legislator Pratap Keshari Deb on the status of a complaint filed by Baikuntha Pradhan, who was posted as assistant section officer (ASO) when he accused the former governor’s son Lalit Das, of assaulting him at Raj Bhavan in Puri on July 7 last year.

Pradhan alleged in July last year that the governor’s son Lalit Kumar and his five associates slapped, punched, and kicked him on the night of July 7 on the Raj Bhavan premises in Puri, where he was posted to supervise the preparation for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit.

“No such written complaint has been received at the Sea Beach Police Station of Puri district from an ASO regarding any physical assault and torture on 10.07.2024. One online complaint vide No. 24502038072400067 dtd 12.07.2024 filed by Shri Baikuntha Pradhan of Quarter No. 14/02, unit-9, Bhubaneswar has been received on CCTNS which is under inquiry,” Majhi told the assembly on Monday.

Following the outrage in the state over the allegations of assault in January, the state government announced that the Puri district magistrate had been ordered to investigate the incident and submit a report within 15 days. Pradhan was transferred out of Raj Bhavan within a week and transferred to the home department.

There is no word on the status of this investigation either.

In his complaint to the governor’s principal secretary at the time, Pradhan said: “On 7th July night at around 11.45 pm while I was sitting in the office room, the personal cook of Odisha governor Aakash Singh came to my office and told me that Lalit Kumar wanted to meet him at Suite No-4. When I went there, Lalit Kumar started slapping me and used abusive language. Feeling helpless, I started running out of the room and hid behind the Annexe building. However, the two PSOs of Lalit Kumar found me and dragged me to Room No. 4 through the lift. Security Personnel and others present there have witnessed this incident. They again started slapping, blowing punches on my face, kicking every part of my body and twisted my left ankle”.

Lalit Das was allegedly upset that he hadn’t been allocated a luxury vehicle in Puri.

After Raghubar Das’s five-year-term as governor was cut short in December last year and he was replaced by Hari Babu Kambhampati in Raj Bhavan, Pradhan’s wife Sayoj has tried to meet him to seek action on the case.