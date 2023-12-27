Police team shot at during raid, one dead in Kanpur

A 25-year-old police constable, who was shot by family members of a criminal during a raid late on Monday, has succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Three people have been arrested in the case, an officer said. Constable Sachin Rathi, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was posted at Bishungarh police station in Kannauj and was to get married in February next year (HT Photo)

Constable Sachin Rathi, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was posted at Bishungarh police station in Kannauj and was to get married in February next year. He joined the police force in 2019.

According to the police, Rathi was part of the police team that had gone to arrest a 50-year-old criminal, Ashok alias Munna Yadav, against whom a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued by a local court after he jumped bail. The accused has 20 cases, including those of murder, loot, attempt to murder, drug peddling, filed against him, an officer familiar with the matter said. The criminal’s wife is the former pradhan of the village, which is around 55 km from the district headquarters.

“On Monday night, police received information that Yadav was at home following which a team of Chhibramau and Vishnugarh police stations jointly laid siege to his house. Yadav’s family members, however, opened fire at the personnel, injuring Rathi in the thigh and abdomen. He was rushed to Kanpur for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries,” superintendent of police (Kannauj) Anand Kumar Anand said.

“Yadav, his son Tinku and his wife Shyama were later arrested in the case. Shyama is suspected to have provided arms and ammunition to her husband and son during the raid,” he added.

The police later recovered a double-barrel gun, two countrymade pistols and some crude bombs from Yadav’s residence. Further investigations are underway, an officer said.