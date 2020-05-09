e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Policeman killed, 4 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

Policeman killed, 4 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

The encounter took place near Pardhoni village under Manpur police station limits.

india Updated: May 09, 2020 07:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
1 police personnel and 4 Maoists were killed in Pardhoni.
1 police personnel and 4 Maoists were killed in Pardhoni. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes)
         

A sub-inspector of police was killed and four Maoists were gunned down in a gun battle on Friday night in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The encounter took place near Pardhoni village under Manpur police station limits.

“Bodies of the four Naxals, 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 SLR weapon and two .315 bore rifles recovered,” GN Baghel, Rajnandgaon assistant superintendent of police, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Twenty-nine police personnel, including superintendent of police VK Chaubey, were killed in an encounter in the same area on July 12, 2009.

tags
top news
Industry says Rs 15 lakh crore package required for economic revival
Industry says Rs 15 lakh crore package required for economic revival
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Across the country, migrants still forced to walk thousands of miles
Across the country, migrants still forced to walk thousands of miles
Need pragmatic, positive and bold action to get back to work | Opinion
Need pragmatic, positive and bold action to get back to work | Opinion
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Nothing more embarrassing: Harbhajan on getting dismissed by Gilchrist
Nothing more embarrassing: Harbhajan on getting dismissed by Gilchrist
Focusing on menstrual care in time of Covid-19 pandemic
Focusing on menstrual care in time of Covid-19 pandemic
Pence spokeswoman, married to top Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus
Pence spokeswoman, married to top Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In