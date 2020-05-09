Policeman killed, 4 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 07:58 IST

A sub-inspector of police was killed and four Maoists were gunned down in a gun battle on Friday night in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The encounter took place near Pardhoni village under Manpur police station limits.

“Bodies of the four Naxals, 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 SLR weapon and two .315 bore rifles recovered,” GN Baghel, Rajnandgaon assistant superintendent of police, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Twenty-nine police personnel, including superintendent of police VK Chaubey, were killed in an encounter in the same area on July 12, 2009.