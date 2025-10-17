Political advertising heads for Bihar’s Hindi papers

The upcoming assembly elections in Bihar in November have triggered a boom in political advertising in the state. While most contesting parties are spending on digital advertising in the form of online campaigns, video content and partnerships with social media influencers to deliver their messages, Hindi newspapers in the state have seen a surge in advertising too. According to media industry estimates, while digital platforms have attracted close to ₹5 crore in advertising, Hindi newspapers have cornered nearly three times that amount in ad revenue -- and the campaign is expected to only get serious after Diwali. Bihar has at least four large Hindi dailies published from the state. (File photo)

Bihar has at least four large Hindi dailies published from the state. Published by Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of HT Media Ltd (that also published Hindustan Times), the Hindi daily Hindustan is the market leader in the state followed by other big players such as Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar and Prabhat Khabar.

It’s easy to see why Hindi newspapers are popular among advertisers in Bihar. Despite increasing competition from digital media, they have seen their circulation improve in the state. According to recent data from the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), in the period between January and June , overall Hindi newspaper circulation in Bihar grew 3% over the previous six months. Hindustan, meanwhile, saw its circulation improve by 4%.

In this period, the three major certified newspapers together published close to 1.4 million copies per day. Commenting on why political parties and advertisers choose print media to communicate, a top publishing executive said that elections drive increased curiosity around candidates, manifestos, as well as several social and local issues. “The large majority of these issues are deeply hyperlocal in nature and are best covered by print owing to the network of on-ground reporters that they have. No other medium matches the credibility, depth, and granularity that print delivers, especially in a politically aware state like Bihar,” added this person who asked not to be named

N. Gangadhar, vice president, marketing at Siyaram Silk Mills agreed: “Newspaper advertising continues to play a significant role for us, especially in Hindi-speaking markets. While urban India is increasingly consuming digital content, the credibility and trust that print, particularly Hindi newspapers command among readers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets is still unmatched.”

For a brand like Siyaram’s that has deep roots in India’s heartland and a strong emotional connect with traditional values, Hindi newspapers continue to deliver both reach and trust, Gangadhar added.

Bihar is one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in India with rising aspirations , growing disposable incomes, and expanding retail infrastructure. Gangadhar said that elections typically see a surge in news consumption, and that naturally benefits advertisers. “While political advertising dominates the landscape, many consumer brands, including ours, strategically leverage this high-engagement period. So, while we don’t necessarily increase budgets dramatically, we do reallocate spends to ensure we maintain presence in key regional titles during those high-interest windows,” he said.

According to industry estimates, the festive season, coupled with early election-related spending, has resulted in ad revenue growth of nearly 20% in Bihar this year. “With the Election Commission increasing individual candidate spending limits from ₹25 lakh to ₹40 lakh, many political advertisers are investing heavily in the print medium, due to its reach and relevance, across all urban town classes and rural areas,” said the publishing executive cited above.

“In a landscape flooded with unverified content and AI-generated news, print’s editorial rigour and accountability offer value,” this person added.

Shan Jain, independent director and brand strategist, said that while parties are embracing digital to create noise around their campaigns,“ in states like Bihar, print remains the ground beneath that noise. It carries gravitas.”

Hindi newspapers are important as they carry credibility, consistency, and cultural relevance that even digital sometimes struggles to match, Jain added. “Voters still see print as more serious, more thought-through. It’s the platform for manifestos, big announcements, and damage control.”

According to Siyaram’s Gangadhar digital has certainly expanded the media mix and offers great targeting capabilities, but Hindi newspapers still enjoy tremendous relevance especially for family readership and community influence. “For categories like FMCG, fashion, real estate, and consumer durables, print often provides that last-mile connection where digital reach is still evolving,” he added.