Political circles abuzz as Karnataka mining baron hails PM Modi for Ram Temple

Bengaluru: Mining tycoon turned politician Gali Janardhana Reddy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event held in Gangavathi town, Koppal district on Saturday. Gali Janardhana Reddy launched his party Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha in 2022. (Instagram)

Reddy’s statement comes amidst swirling speculation about his potential reintegration into the BJP fold. “Modi deserves congratulations for overseeing the installation of Lord Ram’s statue during the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya, an accomplishment that garnered global acclaim,” said Reddy.

The statement has led to BJP insiders hinting at the possibility of Reddy’s return to the party, following his foray into the political arena with the establishment of his own party, Kalyan Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP). Despite winning only his seat, Reddy’s influence posed a challenge to the BJP in the Kalyana-Karnataka region.

The BJP is reportedly concerned not only about Reddy’s political clout but also about his potential to undermine the electoral prospects of party candidates, thereby benefiting the Congress. To pre-empt such a scenario, the party leadership is contemplating his reintegration.

However, State President BY Vijayendra has said that so far he had not held any discussion with Reddy. However, party insiders said that in the changed circumstances, the BJP leadership is contemplating getting him back into the party fold.

Reddy’s political trajectory includes a pivotal role in the BJP’s ascension to power in 2008 through ‘Operation Lotus’. However, his relationship with then-Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa soured, and legal entanglements, notably his arrest by the CBI on illegal mining charges, halted his political ambitions.

While his confidant Sriramulu and siblings found their way back into the BJP, the party maintained a distance from Reddy due to the serious allegations against him.

Reddy was politically inactive for nearly 12 years since he was arrested by the CBI in 2011 for his alleged role in the mining scam. Reddy, accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, has been out on bail since 2015, and several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Ballari and Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. Recently in October 2023, the Supreme Court allowed Reddy to visit Bellary briefly.

After the leader had floated his own party, BJP minister Sriramalu, who was a close confidant of Janardhana Reddy prior to his arrest in the mining case, said Reddy’s brothers said he would work as a unit with the Reddy brothers. Reddy’s brothers, G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekar Reddy were BJP MLAs from Harapanahalli and Ballari city assembly segments. However, in 2023 Somashekara Reddy lost in Ballari while Karunakar Reddy tasted defeat in Harapanahalli constituency, even though they contested from BJP.