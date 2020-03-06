Political crisis in MPcontinues as Kamal Nath begins meeting legislators

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:16 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday started meeting Congress party legislators in a bid to show that there was no danger to his government and he said his legislators were not “up for sale.”

“My MLAs are not for sale. They believe in the politics of principles and service. We (Congress) create our identity on politics we can be proud of and firmly say that we are from the state of Madhya Pradesh,” Nath said in a community programme.

The comments came days after the Congress alleged that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to poach legislators even as the Congress was not able to track its three legislators, who were said to be in Bengaluru.

As the three Congress legislators remained incommunicado, CM Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh cancelled all their programmes outside Bhopal and were said to be speaking to individual party legislators to gauge their mood.

Both Nath and Singh were supposed to be present at the inauguration of Orchha Mahotsav in Bundelkhand on Friday. Devotees from across the country visit Ram temple in Orchha and since Congress came to power it is promoting the places associated with Lord Ram.

Nath and Singh also held a long meeting at the CM’s residence on Friday.

After the meeting, Singh said, “I came on being called by chief minister Kamal Nath. What we are seeing is not an operation lotus but operation moneybag of the BJP. The reason behind what they are doing is the ongoing investigation in e-tendering and other scams and the investigating agencies tightening their grip on them.”

On asked whether the three Congress MLAs would return to the party, he asked, “Where else they will go? They have their own discretion and wisdom and they will take their own decisions.” On his aspirations to get himself re-elected to Rajya Sabha Digvijaya Singh said, “It is Congress high command which will take a decision on the same.”

Senior BJP leaders including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union rural development minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, met at the latter’s residence in Delhi to discuss latest developments in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan and Tomar, however, did not comment on the discussions.

State BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat said, “Chief minister Kamal Nath must resign given the chaotic situation in the state his government has created. Instead of government working for public it is harassing MLAs from the ruling party and the opposition both.”

On the other hand, a senior Congress leader, who was not willing to be named, said, “We could establish contact with only independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera but not with the Congress MLAs - Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dung and Raghuraj Kansana. However, we expect a positive outcome of our efforts soon as chief minister Kamal Nath himself is making his best efforts to get in touch with these three.”

Surendra Singh Shera who is said to be in Bengaluru for medical treatment of his daughter said on Friday that he was harassed a lot. “I stand by the CM and would meet him to share my ordeal,” he said, in a video released on social media sites. Despite efforts he couldn’t be contacted.

A day Hardeep Singh Dung’s purported resignation letter went viral on social media, MP Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati reiterated his stand that Dung’s resignation letter has no meaning until he has a conversation with him.

“I will take a decision only when I get such a letter formally. Those people from a so-called party who have made it viral should be asked as to from where they got the letter,” he said.

Dung’s father Sharan Singh Dung said in Mandsaur on Friday, “My son left home three days back for a dental treatment. We couldn’t contact him later. But I am confident that whatever he is doing he is doing in the interest of his constituency.”

On Thursday night, BJP MLAs Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol, both from Vindhya region, who had voted in favour of a Congress government bill during the state assembly’s monsoon session in July last year reportedly met the chief minister at the CM House. Of late, both praised the leadership of chief minister Kamal Nath.

However, another BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak dismissed the news in a section of media as propaganda that he met the CM on Thursday night. Pathak was accused by Digvijaya Singh of playing his role in horse trading. Later, the administration in Jabalpur ordered closure of his mines in the district on the ground of a Supreme Court’s order.

Pathak on Friday said: “It’s wrong to say that I met the CM. I am being harassed and I may be even killed. I didn’t think that politics would go down to such a low level. The security personnel given to me have been removed by the government. I am with the BJP and will remain with the party.”