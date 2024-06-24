‘Political gimmick’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over letter to people of Wayanad

Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he penned a letter to the people of Wayanad, the constituency he is giving up to represent the Rae Bareli seat, calling it a “mere political gimmick”. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

“Rahul Gandhi has betrayed the people of Wayanad already. He was always saying that Wayanad is my second home, my family. Now, the intention behind that statement is clear. He brought his sister there, so he said all of this for his family members. This is also a gimmick, and people won't believe him because he made many statements but never stuck with them,” Surendran told news agency ANI.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats - Rae Bareli and Wayanad - in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, won both constituencies. However, as per the rules, he had to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the results, which came out on June 4. While he decided to retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Questioning this decision, the Kerala BJP chief asked if Priyanka was a “crowd-puller” or a “big name” then why she did not contest in Uttar Pradesh.

“What happened in the Lok Sabha elections? Why was Priyanka Gandhi not considered in Raebareli or Amethi?…So this is a safe bastion…We will fight with all strength, and we will give a tough fight to Priyanka Gandhi,” he said.

He further added that the left parties are contesting only because of the BJP. “The real fight is between NDA and UPA,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi's letter to Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to the people of Wayanad on Sunday, as he gave up his seat to represent the Rae Bareli constituency.

“I was a stranger to you, and yet you believed in me. You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It didn't matter which political formation you supported, it didn't matter which community you were from or which religion you believed in or which language you spoke…When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me," Gandhi wrote in his letter.

He said that it was a “joy and honour” to represent the people of Wayanad inParliament.

“I will remember the countless flowers and hugs you gave me. Each one given with such genuine love and tenderness. How can I ever forget the bravery, beauty and confidence with which young girls would translate my speeches in front of thousands of people,” he wrote.

He added, “I do not know how to thank you for what you have done for me. For the love and protection you gave me when I needed it most. You are part of my family and I will always be there for each and every one of you.”

On Priyanka Gandhi contesting the Wayanad by-election, Rahul said that he is confident that she will do an excellent job of being their MP if given an opportunity.