Political killings rise again in Kerala

November 15, 2021: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A Sanjith (26) was stabbed to death before his wife by an alleged group of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in broad daylight in Palakkad.

February 18, 2022: A worker of apolitical collective Twenty20, C K Deepu (36) was attacked before his aged parents, allegedly by CPI(M) workers in Ernakulam

February 21: Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker K Haridasan (54) was hacked to death before his relatives in Thalassery (north Kerala) allegedly by RSS workers.

The wave of political killings in Kerala seems to be on the rise again with as many as seven cases reported in the last three months.

Once prevalent in north Kerala’s Kannur, ‘eye-for-an-eye and tooth-for-a tooth’ politics is now spreading to other areas of the state. Political observers say that instead of soothing tempers, political parties make maximum use of these killings to tighten their grip on their cadres.

The Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions seem to have slowed down the violence over the past two years. According to data from the Kerala Police, six political murders were reported in 2020 while only four were reported in 2021.

This year however, seems to have got off to a particularly violent start with three cases already reported till February 21.

A close look at these killings shows simple local issues at their core -- mostly related to a local festival or a missing party pole for a flag which leads to confrontation. Police officials familiar with these cases say warring political parties immediately take sides to establish dominance in the area.

In 2016-2021,the first stint of the Pinarayi Vijayan government , 32 political killings were reported in the state, of which, 12 took place in Kannur, the CM’s home district, police records show. RSS leaders have alleged that several more killings of their workers were not recognised by the government as political murders.

In the latest murders though, members of the Social Democratic Party of India -- Popular Front of India’s political wing -- are alleged to be involved.

Of the seven cases over the past three months, RSS-BJP workers are accused in three cases and SDPI in two. In two cases, Left party workers are accused.

“In last five years, the party lost 22 workers, of whom 16 were killed by RSS activists. We are trying our best to rein in our party cadres not to get provoked by such blatant actions,” said CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan.

But party opponents say the CPI(M)’s intolerance is what often leads to clashes. “We are victims of red and religious fanatics. Now, the SDPI is emulating CPI(M) style of annihilation. If the ruling party is ready to shun violence, there will be an ever-lasting peace in the state,” said BJP leader S Suresh.

He said if the CPI(M) is powerful in an area, it does not allow the presence of other parties and BJP-RSS workers often face trouble from the police in these areas. “Since 2016, 55 political murders took place in the state and among them 24 are BJP/RSS workers. The ruling party is best at fudging records,” Suresh alleged.

“In this recurring cycle of violence, women are suffering. Many families turn orphans suddenly. All need peace but they keep silent before muscle . People have to come forward to stop this blood flow, otherwise it will continue,” said K K Rema MLA, widow of Marxist renegade T P Chandrasekharan who was killed by a criminal gang allegedly patronized by CPI(M) in 2012. When one of the accused in Chandrasekharan murder case, T P Kunanandan, died two years ago, more than 5,000 people attended his cremation.

Political observers also state that mere lip service won’t do any good. “We need a sincere effort from the leadership to end the politics of dagger and disown criminals who fan trouble. Otherwise, such incidents will go up. Being the ruling party, CPI(M) will have to go an extra mile other than finding refuge in mere statistics,” said political commentator M N Karassery. Parties should weed out criminal elements from their ranks, he said, adding that police also must be given the freedom to operate.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday defended his government saying political killings are not rampant in the state and the need of the hour is to expose communal element. “Peace will return when forces which take up daggers drop them,” he said in the assembly.

“This is the biggest irony that the CPI(M) never owns up killings but it will go till the apex court to defend the accused party workers. Its killing method will even shame terrorist outfits,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan. Whenever a political killing takes place, the party dismisses it as an “isolated incident”, Satheesan said.

