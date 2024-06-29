Kolkata, A senior Trinamool Congress minister on Saturday urged people not to take the law into their own hands and instead file complaints with police, expressing concern over the alleged fatal assaults on two youths accused of mobile phone thefts on successive days in the city. Political parties express concern over deaths of 2 persons after being thrashed by mob in Kolkata

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Firhad Hakim told reporters that "mass hysteria can only be countered by mass counselling," emphasising the media's role in sensitising people that police are proactive in addressing public complaints and apprehending perpetrators.

"It is becoming dangerous if people lose their patience and resort to vigilante justice. Anyone with a complaint should approach police. Allowing such tendencies to continue unchecked could lead to situations spiralling out of control," said Hakim, who is also the mayor.

A man was allegedly beaten to death in the city’s Salt Lake area on Saturday for "mobile phone theft", less than 24 hours after a person died after he was roughed up over a similar suspicion. The deceased, identified as Prasen Mondal, was declared "brought dead" when he was taken to a hospital, a police officer said.

On Friday, another person was allegedly beaten to death at a state-run hostel for students in Kolkata's Bowbazar area over suspicion of mobile phone theft, according to police. Irshad Alam , a resident of Belgachia, used to work as a mechanic at an electronics shop in Chandni Chowk.

Union MoS and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the Mamata Banerjee government, highlighting multiple cases of mob lynching in West Bengal and alleging a failure to control such crimes.

"There are reports that some people residing in a North Kolkata hostel were not students but unauthorised outsiders staying there for years. This issue is further complicated as some boarders of the SC/ST hostel were also implicated in the case," he added.

"Security concerns arise when there is no CCTV footage available of the alleged incident," he added.

BJP spokesperson Sajal Ghosh criticised police for focusing on extracting money from vendors rather than addressing vigilantism.

"Assaulting someone based on suspicion reflects a disturbed mindset, but police must also be proactive in combating such behaviour. They are swift in pursuing opposition leaders," Ghosh remarked.

WBPCC president Adhir Chowdhury expressed concern that these incidents indicate a loss of control over law and order by the administration. "This is regrettable. The administration's overall indifference needs to be addressed," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.