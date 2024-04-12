Political row erupts over Misa’s ‘prison’ comment against Modi

Misa Bharti, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, on Thursday came under strong criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over her alleged comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be “in jail” if the opposition INDIA bloc was voted to power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha polls. Misa Bharti came under strong criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over her alleged comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT)

Leading the charge against Bharti, who is the RJD candidate from Bihar’s Pataliputra seat, BJP chief JP Nadda said those facing a probe for corruption and out on bail are “abusing” Modi, who has an unblemished political career.

“They are hurling various kinds of abuses on Modi. In the last 23 years, Modiji served as the Gujarat chief minister for more than 12 years and as the PM for 10 years. Modiji has worked as the country’s chief administrator and there is no blemish on him. Misa Bharti is saying she will send such a person to jail,” Nadda said at a poll rally.

He added that such remarks against the PM reflect the frustration of the opposition leaders.

Bharti, a Rajya Sabha member, was heard making the comment in a video purportedly from her poll rally on Sunday.

“We are talking about farmers and the implementation of MSP and the PM sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he addresses rallies in Bihar. If the people of this country give the INDIA alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, all will be behind bars,” she was heard saying in the widely circulated video.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned Bharti against making such “irresponsible and shameful” comments, alleging that her family is immersed in corruption.

“What has happened to Misa Bharti? The woman’s father (Lalu Yadav) has been convicted in the fodder scam. I warn her not to make such statements. Your family is immersed in corruption. You need to stop daydreaming,” Prasad said.

Bharti will square off against two-term sitting lawmaker Ram Kripal Yadav from Pataliputra, which will go to polls on June 1 in the last phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde charged the opposition with stooping too low.

“The level of the opposition’s campaign has stooped so low… RJD’s Misa ji, daughter of Lalu ji, has said that Modi ji will be put in jail. The country wants to hear if the corrupt will sent to jail or not,” Tawde, who is the BJP in-charge of Bihar, said.

(With agency inputs)