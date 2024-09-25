Political slugfest over government mandating Urdu for Anganwadi teachers

The Karnataka government’s decision to make Urdu a mandatory language for Anganwadi teacher applicants in Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru district has ignited strong backlash, especially from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which accused the government of prioritising minority interests over the state’s linguistic heritage. The Karnataka government’s decision to make Urdu a mandatory language for Anganwadi teacher applicants in Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru district has ignited strong backlash (PTI)

The Siddaramaiah-led government on September 20 issued a notification mandating Urdu as a must-known language for candidates applying for the Anganwadi teachers post in Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The notification has become a flashpoint for critics, who argue that the move undermines Kannada, the state’s official language. Senior BJP leader CT Ravi drew historical comparisons such as the imposition of Urdu by the Nizam of Hyderabad.

“During the Nizam’s reign, Kannada schools were banned, and Urdu was enforced. Today, Congress is carrying forward the same agenda,” Ravi remarked. He further alleged that the Congress was continuing the legacy of Tipu Sultan, who, according to Ravi, tried to impose Persian over Kannada.

On social media, the BJP leaders questioned why Urdu was being prioritised in areas where Kannada should naturally be the medium. “Mudigere is part of Karnataka, where Kannada is the official language. Why impose Urdu here?” the party asked in a post on X.

Former BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel condemned the language mandate, viewing it as an exclusionary policy aimed at benefiting a specific community. “Requiring knowledge of Urdu for Anganwadi positions restricts opportunities for others and serves as an attempt at Muslim appeasement,” Kateel said.

In response to the allegations, officials from the Department of Women and Child Welfare defended the notification, highlighting the diverse demographics of the region. According to a senior official, the mandate was introduced to better serve the local population, where Muslims make up over 31% of the community.

“The rule applies to areas where minorities constitute more than 25% of the population. In such cases, proficiency in the minority language, in addition to Kannada, is essential for effective communication,” the official who didn’t want to be named clarified.