Politicians, diplomats come out in support of Vikram Misri after online attacks

Politicians and former diplomats came out in support of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri after the veteran Foreign Service officer faced significant trolling on X (formerly Twitter). Misri, who has been serving as Foreign Secretary since 2024 - was attacked online after delivering a statement on late Saturday night on Pakistani violations of the newly agreed ceasefire deal. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses the media as Pakistan violates the ceasefire after the India-Pak ceasefire agreement in New Delhi on Saturday. (Ministry of Defence)

In his statement, Misri outlined that Pakistan had violated the agreement just hours after it came into effect on Saturday and stated that the armed forces were responding to the violations. Misri also added that India would respond firmly in the event of further violations. However, India did not back out of the ceasefire deal. Following this, Misri faced significant criticism with several X users attacking the Foreign Secretary for not taking a harder line on Pakistani ceasefire violations.

Misri’s daughter Didon Misri, who is based in London and works at global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills - was also attacked for providing legal support to Rohingya refugees in the course of her work. Following this, Misri locked his X account, which has been active since before he became Foreign Secretary.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi came out strongly in support of Misri after this incident.

“Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an Honest Hard working Diplomat working tirelessly for our nation. Our civil servants work under the executive. This must be remembered and they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive/or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz,” Owaisi posted on X.

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao also took to social media to defend Misri.

“It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification . Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop—stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down,” Rao wrote on X.

Misri joined the Foreign Service in 1989 and has served as India’s Ambassador to China and as Deputy National Security Adviser.