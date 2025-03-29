Politicians hop on Ghibli trend wagon, share animated avatars on social media

The Ghibli trend, which has taken the internet by storm, has also captivated Indian politicians. Ghibli-style avatars of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor and Ajit Pawar.(X)

Politicians are embracing the viral AI-generated aesthetic inspired by Japanese Studio Ghibli.

MyGov, Government of India, on Instagram joined this new wave of internet creativity with 15 pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline. Swipe through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes,” MyGov wrote on X, while sharing the pictures.

The photographs depict the prime minister in a range of settings, from holding the Indian flag and meeting former US President Donald Trump to delivering a speech and bowing before the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also shared a Ghibli-styled photograph of Union home minister Amit Shah speaking in the Parliament. “PoK is ours, and we will take it back,” its caption read.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also jumped on the viral trend. Sharing AI-generated artwork of himself on X, Tharoor wrote: “I’ve been assimilated into the Ghibli trend!”

He added that the photographs were sent to him by his supporters and well-wishers. "Didn’t even know what Ghibli was till now, but consider me officially Spirited Away by this newfound revelation!" he added.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a Ghibli-styled photograph of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “That’s my ghibli style entry. Technology just doesn’t stop surprising us pleasantly!” Fadnavis.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also shared a photograph with his mother in Ghibli-style, which he termed ‘super cool’. “Aai and Me decided that Ghibli is one trend worth a shot! Have to say, it is super cool!” he added.

What is Ghibli trend?

OpenAI recently released its most advanced image generator through an update on Chat GPT-4o, which allows users to generate images in legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's hand-drawn animation style.

Users can go to ChatGPT, and enter their prompts for Ghibli-style photos and it will either generate or transform their existing image into anime. It allows a maximum of three photos for free users.