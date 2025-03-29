5 pro tips to get perfect Ghibli-style photos with ChatGPT prompts - Do's and Don'ts

Studio Ghibli artwork has taken the internet by storm in the last 48 hours - with actors, celebrities, and thousands of users generating photos in Japanese anime style. OpenAI's ChatGPT rolled out the feature for Plus, Pro, Team, and Select subscribers. It allows a maximum of three photos for free users. Thousands of users are creating Ghibli-style images on ChatGPT(Gemini)

Users can go to ChatGPT, and enter their prompts for Ghibli-style photos and it will either generate or transform their existing image into anime. However, instructions (prompts) to the OpenAI bot become crucial for a seamless process.

To ensure high-quality Ghibli-style artwork, one can follow these guidelines:

Get into detailed visual prompts

ChatGPT is capable of generating detailed and vibrant environments if the prompts are to the T.

Do:

- Include textures and colors (eg lush green hills, rocky mountains, wooden houses).

- Also mention other elements (es wind blowing through grass, ripples on water).

Example:

“A sunlit forest with ancient trees, and tiny colorful flowers blooming along the path, in the detailed style of Studio Ghibli.”

Ghibli-style photo using detailed prompts(ChatGPT)

Mention lighting and atmosphere

Ghibli art is typically consistent with warmness to create a cozy environment.

Do:

- Mention time of day for lighting effects

- Add elements like soft lantern glow, sun rays filtering through leaves, or moonlight reflections.

Example:

“A peaceful countryside at sunset, with a small wooden house, smoke rising gently from the chimney, and golden light bathing the green hills, in the warm, soft glow of Ghibli-style art.”

Ghibli-style image based on lighting prompts(ChatGPT)

Focus of magical elements

ChatGPT will be able to feature magical creatures and dreamy settings if the prompt is right.

Do:

- Add fantasy elements like floating lights, glowing symbols, or spirit-like creatures.

Example:

“A quaint tea shop deep in an enchanted forest, surrounded by glowing mushrooms, tiny spirits dancing around, and warm lanterns lighting the path, in a Ghibli-inspired magical setting.”

Ghibli-style photo with prompts based on magical elements(ChatGPT)

Emphasis on emotions

Ghibli characters express strong emotions.

Do:

- Highlight the character’s action or feeling.

- Use descriptive emotions.

Example:

“A young adventurer with windswept hair, standing on a cliff overlooking a magical city, her eyes filled with wonder and excitement, inspired by Studio Ghibli’s vivid storytelling.”

Ghibli artwork using prompt focused on emotions(ChatGPT)

Describe your space

Ghibli’s interiors feel cluttered yet warm.

Do:

- Mention small details.

- Add a sense of warmth and nostalgia through words like ‘cozy’.

Example:

“A cozy kitchen with wooden shelves stacked with herbs, steaming teapots, and freshly baked bread on the table, with soft morning light streaming in, in the style of Ghibli.”

Ghibli-style photo using space-focused prompts(Gemini)

Pro Tips for better results

Use phrases like ‘inspired by Studio Ghibli’, ‘Ghibli-style artwork’.

Include specific films/books, incidents for reference: Eg. setting like an Indiana Jones film