Politicians with criminal cases must be ‘kept at bay’: 10 observations by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that Parliament must make law to ensure those facing criminal cases do not enter politics.

The court also observed that each candidate must declare his/her criminal antecedents to the election commission before contesting an election.

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that citizens have a right to be informed about the antecedents of their candidates. Here are a few of the court’s observation

* Each contesting candidate shall fill up the form as provided by EC and state in bold letters any criminal cases pending.

* The candidate has to inform the party about criminal cases pending against him/her.

* Political party will be obliged to put up the information on its website.

* Party shall give wide publicity about the antecedent of the candidate. This should be done at least thrice after filling up the form.

* Our Indian democracy has seen a steady increase in the level of criminalization creeping into Indian polity.

* Corruption becomes a national economic terror. This strikes at the root of democratic form of government.

* Time has come Parliament must make law to ensure those facing criminal cases do not enter politics.

* It’s true that false cases are foisted on politicians, but Parliament can make the law accordingly.

* In order to infuse culture of purity in politics, authorities must follow the law and directions of this court.

* Society has a right to be governed by better people and they (those with criminal cases) should be kept at bay.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 11:19 IST