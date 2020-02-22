e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Politics of violence must end: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Politics of violence must end: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government on multiple occasions, said at a media conference that the state’s name was associated with violence and murders associated with politics and elections.

india Updated: Feb 22, 2020 02:41 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan times, Siliguri
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the politics of violence and murders must end in the state in view of the coming elections
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the politics of violence and murders must end in the state in view of the coming elections(HT Photo)
         

Hours after expressing satisfaction at easing of relation with the West Bengal government, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the politics of violence and murders must end in the state in view of the coming elections.

Dhankhar made the statement at Siliguri in north Bengal where he went for a day to attend a few programmes. Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government on multiple occasions, said at a media conference that the state’s name was associated with violence and murders associated with politics and elections.

Earlier in the day at Jalpaiguri, he said, “In the past 15-20 days, my rapport with the state government has picked up. I think, now, we are in the proper take-off stage.”

Later, he took a jibe at state politics, saying: “In last many years, West Bengal’s name has been associated with political and election violence and political murders. These things should come to an end. I believe all are trying to bring this to an end.” He said bureaucrats and policemen should act neutrally.

“It is a constructive suggestion. Our image in the entire country should be of the nature that we will have the most peaceful elections,” he told reporters in Siliguri. Dhankhar’s statement comes at a time when preparations are being made for the civic polls. The assembly polls will be held in 2021.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee, who held a meeting with Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan on Thursday, said: “He said what he wanted to. We don’t want to react on his statements every day.”

tags
top news
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Rahane key for India
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Rahane key for India
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news