Poll process for 12 MCD panels begins hours after Lieutenant Governor intervenes

A chairperson, deputy chairperson, and a standing committee member from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were elected unopposed for Karol Bagh and City-Sadar Paharganj zones as the election process for the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) panels started on Wednesday morning amid heavy police deployment following Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's late-night intervention. Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday said her conscience does not allow her to participate in the undemocratic election process.

Members from the remaining 10 zones were due to elect zonal chairpersons and standing committee members as per the hourly slots fixed until 5pm. The election process started hours after Saxena directed MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar to appoint a deputy commissioner for each zone to preside over it. This followed Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s refusal late on Tuesday to appoint presiding officers to oversee the zonal ward committee elections casting a shadow over the process.

The elections are crucial as they will decide 12 out of 18 members of the standing committee, which controls the MCD’s finances. Karol Bagh and City-Sadar Paharganj zones have a majority of AAP councilors. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not field any candidates for these zones. Out of 12 zones, the BJP has a majority in seven zones following Saxena’s appointment of 10 aldermen and a series of defections. The AAP has an advantage in five zones.

In a letter to Kumar, Oberoi on Tuesday said her conscience does not allow her to participate in the undemocratic election process. She argued that the scheduling of the elections “deprived” several councillors of the right to file their nominations.

The MCD regulations allow the commissioner to fix the date for ward committee elections even as the mayor nominates the presiding officers. Kumar submitted a report to Saxena’s office saying there was no response from the mayor even though she attended the office on Tuesday afternoon. “The mayor herself is blocking the process of election....in view of this...it [is] necessary that suitable directions be issued under section 487 of DMC [Delhi Municipal Corporation] Act so that the deputy commissioner of each zone can act as presiding officer,” Kumar’s report said.

Section 487 deals with the Union government’s directions and it has rarely been used in recent years. It says that if the Union government believes that any duty imposed on the Corporation or any municipal authority by or under this Act has not been performed or has been performed in an imperfect, insufficient or unsuitable manner, it may direct arrangements for the proper performance of the duty and municipal authority shall comply with such direction.

The Delhi high court on Friday refused to consider a plea seeking the rescheduling of ward committee elections saying it cannot interfere to direct the MCD commissioner to prescribe the schedule in a particular way. Two AAP councillors sought rescheduling on the grounds that sufficient time was not given to file nominations.

At 9.05pm on Tuesday, Saxena cited the court orders and the commissioner’s report while ordering Kumar to hold elections as per originally notified schedule on Wednesday. “With reference to request of commissioner MCD and in larger public interest and in order to preserve the democratic spirit of municipal body....I direct that the elections be conducted as per schedule notified by commissioner,” the order said.