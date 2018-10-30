From playing barber to washing clothes, TRS candidates woo voters in poll-bound Telangana

Come elections and candidates of different political parties indulge all sorts of tricks to appease voters and it’s no different in poll-bound Telangana.

While the opposition party candidates are yet to get into the campaign mode due to the delay in seat-sharing arrangement among the partners of the grand alliance, leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi have gone far ahead in their canvassing ploys.

The speaker of the dissolved assembly S Madhusudhana Chary, who is canvassing for himself in Bhupalpalli constituency, gatecrashed into a barber’s shop on Monday and took to shaving a customer’s beard, much to the latter’s surprise. He also played with scissors on the head of another customer. The next act was feeding an old man eating his lunch outside his hut.

A couple of days ago, Chary even played the role of a pallbearer in Ramnagar Colony in Bhupalpalli for a 35-year-old villager, Pendyala Kishan, who died of kidney failure.

Speaker of the dissolved Telangana assembly, S Madhusudhana Chary, played the role of a pallbearer for a dead man in his constituency while canvassing for the upcoming state election. (HT Photo )

TRS candidate for Armoor in Nizamabad district Jeevan Reddy also tried to emulate Chary by lending a helping hand to carry the dead body of a person, but his gesture received more flak than appreciation. The picture of Reddy in a smiling pose, while carrying the body, went viral on social media.

In Yellandu constituency of Khammam district, TRS candidate Koram Kanakaiah noticed a potential voter taking a bath in the open in front of his house. Kanakaiah picked up the mug and bathed the gentleman, even as other party workers applauded his gesture.

Many TRS candidates like Koram Kanakaiah have been using different poll tricks to woo voters in their constituencies. (HT Photo )

Kanakaiah’s party colleague in Jangaon constituency Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy helped a woman washing her clothes, while Mahbubabad TRS candidate Shankar Naik ironed clothes at a laundry.

TRS candidate from Station Ghanpur constituency T Rajaiah played the role of a vegetable vendor while canvassing for votes and Mahbubnagar candidate Srinivas Goud tried his hands at sewing in a tailor’s shop. Pictures of TRS candidates bathing an infant, ironing clothes and other such similar acts are also pouring in from different parts of Telangana.

The 119-member Telangana assembly will vote on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 11:10 IST