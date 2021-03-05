IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Poonawalla warns of delays as US prioritizes Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Those supply disruption concerns have arisen after the Biden administration announced plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost supplies needed to make Pfizer Inc.’s vaccines.(Mint file photo)
Those supply disruption concerns have arisen after the Biden administration announced plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost supplies needed to make Pfizer Inc.’s vaccines.(Mint file photo)
india news

Poonawalla warns of delays as US prioritizes Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Adar Poonawalla said that the US law blocking the export of certain key items, including bags and filters, will likely cause serious bottlenecks.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:23 AM IST

The head of the world’s biggest vaccine maker and the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said manufacturers of coronavirus shots face a global shortage of the raw materials needed to churn out the inoculations.

Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. -- which is licensed to produce hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Novavax Inc. -- told a World Bank panel on Thursday that a U.S. law blocking the export of certain key items, including bags and filters, will likely cause serious bottlenecks. Soumya Swaminathan from the WHO added that there were shortfalls of vials, glass, plastic and stoppers required by those companies.

“The Novavax vaccine, which we’re a major manufacturer for, needs these items from the U.S.,” Poonawalla said. “If we’re talking about building capacity all over the world, the sharing of these critical raw materials is going to become a critical limiting factor -- nobody has been able to address this so far.”

Those supply disruption concerns have arisen after the Biden administration announced plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost supplies needed to make Pfizer Inc.’s vaccines. Last year, Pfizer scaled back its production targets after the U.S. drugmaker ran into difficulties securing all the materials it needs to produce the vaccines at a large scale, a reminder that the world is depending on mass manufacturing at an unprecedented speed and scale to end the pandemic.

“This is one thing that would need some discussion with the Biden administration to explain to them there’s enough to go around,” Poonawalla said. “We’re talking about having free global access to vaccines but if we can’t get the raw materials out of the U.S. -- that’s going to be a serious limiting factor.”

Even under ideal conditions, getting injections into the arms of 7.8 billion people would test the delicate choreography of the world’s supply chains in ways unseen in peacetime. That’s because producing a vaccine relies on a complex global value chain of raw materials and components.

“There is a shortage of materials, of products that you need for the manufacturing of vaccines,” said Swaminathan. “This is where again you need global agreement and coordination not to do export bans.”

She said the WHO’s vaccine partners, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations and the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network, will hold meetings on Monday and Tuesday next week to discuss those issues.

Despite Poonawalla’s warnings, he said that Serum had in the past two months distributed 90 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to 51 countries after it was granted emergency authorization by Indian regulators in early January -- a record pace for the company.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus adar poonawalla
Close
From April, Delhi University’s Miranda House is planning to start a three-month certificate programme for training young women interested in joining politics at the state and national levels.
From April, Delhi University’s Miranda House is planning to start a three-month certificate programme for training young women interested in joining politics at the state and national levels.
india news

News updates from HT: Miranda House to start training aspiring women politicians

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT Archive.)
Supreme Court. (HT Archive.)
india news

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre regarding soldier missing since 1997

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:44 PM IST
The bench asked Kamla Bhattacharjee’s counsel to bring similar cases of missing soldiers on record to enable the apex court to seek information about them as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satellite image of NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System of forest fires.(Courtesy- NASA)
Satellite image of NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System of forest fires.(Courtesy- NASA)
india news

NASA satellites show fires still raging over Similipal, rest of Odisha

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • NASA images dispute the claim made by forest officers in the state that the fires at Similipal biosphere reserve were more or less under control.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (File photo)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (File photo)
india news

EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:27 PM IST
He was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua said on Thursday in a social media post. Jaishankar, who was on a day-long visit to Bangladesh, on Thursday condoled the death of Imam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian Parliament. (AFP)
The Indian Parliament. (AFP)
india news

Sansad TV: Cost-cutting, content rejig behind merger of RS, LS TV

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The merger was approved a year after a former Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash-led panel formed in 2019 to assess ways to rationalise the two channels submitted its report to the presiding officers of the two Houses
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
india news

SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The chargesheet names 33 accused in the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, news agency ANI reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fresh snowfall and rains are predicted in Jammu and Kashmir later this week. (AP)
Fresh snowfall and rains are predicted in Jammu and Kashmir later this week. (AP)
india news

Another wet spell in J&K to bring down temperature, may disrupt traffic

By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • He added there was a possibility of disruption in surface transport over the higher reaches due to wet spell and snow later this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those supply disruption concerns have arisen after the Biden administration announced plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost supplies needed to make Pfizer Inc.’s vaccines.(Mint file photo)
Those supply disruption concerns have arisen after the Biden administration announced plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost supplies needed to make Pfizer Inc.’s vaccines.(Mint file photo)
india news

Poonawalla warns of delays as US prioritizes Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Adar Poonawalla said that the US law blocking the export of certain key items, including bags and filters, will likely cause serious bottlenecks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput
india news

NCB to file chargesheet in drug case related to SSR death today: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik are among the accused in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne and then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, since succeeded by Antony Blinken, pose for a picture before the Quad ministerial meeting in Tokyo, Japan on October 6, 2020. (REUTERS File)
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne and then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, since succeeded by Antony Blinken, pose for a picture before the Quad ministerial meeting in Tokyo, Japan on October 6, 2020. (REUTERS File)
india news

Leaders of Quad countries set to hold first summit this month

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Confirmation about the meeting came from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who told a news conference he had discussed the matter with US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga
READ FULL STORY
Close
In February too, the ministry had hiked the ticket fares of short-distance passenger trains to discourage people from unnecessary travel.(PTI file.)
In February too, the ministry had hiked the ticket fares of short-distance passenger trains to discourage people from unnecessary travel.(PTI file.)
india news

'Hike in platform ticket rates to prevent overcrowding at stations': Railways

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:45 AM IST
The platform ticket price has been increased from Rs10 to Rs30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plans have been designed to offer flexible choices to users as per their needs.(HT Photo)
The plans have been designed to offer flexible choices to users as per their needs.(HT Photo)
india news

RailTel launches prepaid plans for Wi-Fi at more than 4000 railway stations

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The plans have been designed to offer flexible choices to users as per their needs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Is it some coincidence?: Kangana's reaction to I-T raid on Anurag, Taapsee

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:55 AM IST
These are small players, the actor tweeted on Friday after the income tax department claimed of finding financial irregularities of over 650 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a probe into the alleged recruitment scam on Thursday.
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a probe into the alleged recruitment scam on Thursday.
india news

MP exam’s 10 toppers from same college, made same mistakes; CM orders probe

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • The top 10 toppers of the exam belong to MP's Chambal division graduated from the same college and scored similar mistakes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
india news

Reserves exhausted early, Chhattisgarh coal mine seeks larger forest area

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:14 AM IST
The production capacity of the Hasdeo Arand mine was enhanced from 10 MTPA to 15 MTPA as per directions of the Ministry of Coal and as per a revised environmental clearance dated August 10 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP