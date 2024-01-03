close_game
close_game
News / India News / Poor visibility forces Railways to increase fog pass devices

Poor visibility forces Railways to increase fog pass devices

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jan 03, 2024 07:45 PM IST

The Railways said they have provisioned 19,742 fog pass devices to ensure smooth rail operations and avoid delay of trains.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Wednesday said that it has increased the supply of fog pass devices to ensure smooth operations with an aim to ensure that train running schedules are not affected.

Every year, during foggy weather in the winter months, a large number of trains are affected especially in Northern parts of the country. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Every year, during foggy weather in the winter months, a large number of trains are affected especially in Northern parts of the country. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

Every year, during foggy weather in the winter months, a large number of trains are affected especially in Northern parts of the country. Around 31 trains were delayed on December 25 due to poor visibility.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“To ensure smooth rail operations and avoid delay of trains, Indian Railways have provisioned 19,742 Fog Pass Devices during the foggy weather. This initiative marks a crucial step in improving the reliability of train services, reducing delays, and enhancing overall passenger safety,” a statement issued by Railways read. The number of these devices used was around 12,500 in 2021.

A GPS based navigation device, it helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions. “It provides on-board real-time information (Display as well as voice guidance) to Loco Pilot regarding Location of fixed landmarks such as Signal, Level Crossing gate (Manned & Unmanned), Permanent Speed Restrictions, Neutral Sections,” an official said.

“The Device will give signal indications if the loco is approaching any obstruction. It will indicate with a voice message at around 500m on approach. This the device will ensure safety of passengers during poor visibility,” the official added.

“ The device is suitable for train speeds up to 160 KMPH and has built-in rechargeable battery back-up for 18 hrs. It is portable, compact in size, light in weight (not more than 1.5 Kg including battery) and of robust design,” the statement by the Railways said.

Describing the general features of the fog pass device, the Railways said that it is suitable for all types of locomotives and sections like single line, double line, electrified as well as non electrified sections and will remain unaffected by weather conditions like fog or rain.

As per the data, 4,491- the maximum number of these devices have been provided to Northern Railways followed by 2,955 provided to South Eastern Railways, 1,891 to East Central Railway, 1,762 to North Eastern Railway, 1,289 to North Central, 1,120 to South Central, 1,046 to West Central, 1,103 to Eastern Railways and 1,101 to Northeast Frontier.

South East Central (997),North Western (992), Central Railway (560) and East Coast railway (375) were provided with relatively lesser devices. However, South Western was provided with the least number of devices (60).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out