Post results, Muslim bodies urge community to not worry

A day after BJP-led NDA’s landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections, two Muslim religious outfits have urged upon the members of the community to not take the defeat of the ‘so-called secular forces’ personally and expressed hope the new government at the Centre would adopt an inclusive approach.

“Elections are fought between political parties, who win and lose. Communities should not feel threatened. The public mandate is respected in a democracy. We urge all to look forward and hope for peace, communal harmony and progress of the nation,” said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in a statement on Friday.

Asking Muslims to not worry, organisation’s general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani said the coming days could pose some problem but the community should face the same with courage and be optimistic. “The Muslims should maintain courage, passion and encourage others to meet the situation. Our elders had decided to remain in this country with some objective. Earlier too, we have faced several critical situations and this time too we will tide over it,” the cleric said in an open letter.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), another Muslim religious body, which has a significant following in Uttar Pradesh, also expressed hope that the newly-elected members of Parliament and the ruling class would work for the welfare and development of all Indians irrespective of their caste, class and religion, and execute their constitutional duties seriously and honestly.

“We hope that now that the elections are over, the surcharged atmosphere that was created during the elections and differences, if any, would be forgotten and the elected representatives would discharge their duties in the best traditions of this country,” said Syed Sadatullah Husaini, the national president of the JIH.

