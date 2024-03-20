 Posters come up in Vadodara against BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt following her renomination | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Posters come up in Vadodara against BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt following her renomination

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2024 04:36 PM IST

Bhatt won the Vadodara Lok Sabha seat first in 2014 in the by-election necessitated by Modi’s decision to vacate it and represent Varanasi

Posters have come up in Gujarat’s Vadodara against two-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament Ranjan Bhatt following her renomination for the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt. (X)
BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt. (X)

“Modi tere se ber nahin, Ranjan teri kher nahi [we have nothing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but will not spare you, Ranjan],” read the posters. “Will the BJP, so high on success, put up anybody as a candidate?”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bhatt won the Vadodara Lok Sabha seat first in 2014 in the by-election necessitated by Modi’s decision to vacate it and represent Varanasi. There have been murmurs of disapproval within the BJP over Bhatt’s renomination.

Jyotiben Pandya, a former mayor, questioned Bhatt’s contribution to Vadodara. She expressed her displeasure for being overlooked for the ticket citing her service to the party

On March 14, the BJP suspended Pandya without specifying any reason for the removal. Pandya maintained she had no issue with the party leadership or its ideology but failed to comprehend why the party chose to nominate Bhatt for the third time.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Posters come up in Vadodara against BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt following her renomination
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On