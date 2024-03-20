Posters come up in Vadodara against BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt following her renomination

Posters have come up in Gujarat’s Vadodara against two-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament Ranjan Bhatt following her renomination for the Lok Sabha elections. BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt. (X)

“Modi tere se ber nahin, Ranjan teri kher nahi [we have nothing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but will not spare you, Ranjan],” read the posters. “Will the BJP, so high on success, put up anybody as a candidate?”

Bhatt won the Vadodara Lok Sabha seat first in 2014 in the by-election necessitated by Modi’s decision to vacate it and represent Varanasi. There have been murmurs of disapproval within the BJP over Bhatt’s renomination.

Jyotiben Pandya, a former mayor, questioned Bhatt’s contribution to Vadodara. She expressed her displeasure for being overlooked for the ticket citing her service to the party

On March 14, the BJP suspended Pandya without specifying any reason for the removal. Pandya maintained she had no issue with the party leadership or its ideology but failed to comprehend why the party chose to nominate Bhatt for the third time.