Posters featuring Maharashtra CM choice appear in Washim following Mahayuti landslide

Posters depicting Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister of Maharashtra surfaced in Washim on Saturday, as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance inched closer to a sweep in the state.



According to the EC data, deputy chief minister Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West by a margin of 27,386 votes.



Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates Posters depicting Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister of Maharashtra in Washim.(ANI)

“The people of Maharashtra have given us an unprecedented victory. This shows that people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In line with the slogan he gave 'Ek hain toh safe hain', people from all sections and communities voted for us unitedly... This is the victory of Mahayuti, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Ramdas Athawale, this is the victory of unity,” Fadnavis said.



ALSO READ: Maharashtra polls: Shinde and Fadnavis frontrunners for chief minister's role



“No row over CM''s post; leaders of Mahayuti parties will decide,” Fadnavis said.

The 54-year-old BJP leader has held the CM post twice in the past.



Fadnavis, a prominent Brahmin face of the party, was picked by the BJP leadership to helm the state when the party registered its best ever performance in 2014, winning 122 seats.



Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for the second time on November 23, 2019 and Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister.

However, before a Supreme Court-ordered no confidence motion could take place, Fadnavis quit on November 26, three days after taking oath as the CM.



Maharashtra assembly election results

As per the latest figures from the Election Commission, the BJP has so far won nine seats and is leading in 125, the Shiv Sena has won three and is ahead in 53 seats, while the NCP has won two and is leading in 37 seats. In the MVA, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates were leading in 11 seats, Congress in 20 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 19 seats.