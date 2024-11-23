Maharashtra polls: Shinde and Fadnavis frontrunners for chief minister's role

Mumbai: As the ruling Mahayuti coalition steers towards power in Maharashtra, leading in 222 seats at 2 pm, speculation intensifies over who will become the state's next chief minister—incumbent Eknath Shinde or former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis at a Thane roadshow.. (Eknath Shinde-X)

The BJP, heading for its strongest showing in Maharashtra with leads in 126 seats, appears set to surpass its previous best of 122 seats in 2014. The party's performance had declined to 103 seats in 2019. Given this robust mandate, BJP insiders suggest the party is likely to claim the chief minister's position, with Fadnavis emerging as the frontrunner after serving as the party's campaign face.

After initial hesitation, the BJP leadership chose to project Fadnavis prominently. Having contested 149 seats and leading in 126, the party appears positioned to install him as chief minister.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders advocate for Shinde's continuation, arguing that the election was fought under his leadership and voters have endorsed the Mahayuti government.

"It will be decided by the top leadership of the party. In 2022, Shinde was made chief minister under particular circumstances. He split the Shiv Sena and came with us with 40 MLAs. Then it made sense to make him chief minister. Now, the mandate is strongly for the BJP since the party itself is reaching around 125 seats. As such the rank and file wants Fadnavis to lead the next government. Whether BJP should take chief minister's post and in that case whether Fadnavis would be picked or someone else will be decided by Prime Minister Modi and union home minister Amit Shah. The mood in the party is clearly in favour of Fadnavis", said a senior party leader, speaking anonymously as the party has yet to declare its position.

Shinde maintained that the decision would be collective: "Our entire team of Mahayuti worked together. This is victory of our team. Once all the numbers are in, we will sit together and decide (on the chief ministership)", he told reporters.

A delegation of senior BJP leaders, led by union defence minister Rajnath Singh, will visit Mumbai on Sunday for further deliberations. The newly elected MLAs from all three parties will elect their leader, who will become the next chief minister. The Mahayuti is expected to stake its claim to form the government on Sunday.