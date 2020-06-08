‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress

india

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:16 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party and alleged that “power without responsibility” was nothing new for the Congress. The union minister was referring to the role of the Congress in Maharashtra, where it is part of the coalition that helms the state government.

“Rahul Gandhi had said that Congress is not a key decision maker in Maharashtra. What does this mean? Are they washing their hands off their responsibility at this time? This is nothing new, power without responsibility is their character,” Singh said addressing a virtual rally for BJP workers in Maharashtra.

The defence minister also criticized the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over its handling of the Covid-19 health crisis, saying the current situation in the state looks like a circus is going on instead of proper governance. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with the highest number of coronavirus positive cases.

ALSO READ | ‘Do gaz ki doori’ cannot become distance between BJP and people: Amit Shah

“The Maharashtra government should learn from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka on how to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Isn’t it fair to say that the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra shows the government’s incapability?” Singh asked. Simultaneously, he also assured all possible assistance to the Maharashtra government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hitting out at the Congress more than once, the defence minister said, “Today, Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders said the Centre should clarify what is happening at the India-China border. As the Defence Minister of this country, I want to say that whatever I have to say, I will say it inside Parliament, I will not mislead the people on any issue.”

Singh also backed actor Sonu Sood for his work for stranded migrant workers amid the pandemic and questioned the state government’s criticism of the actor. Sood had recently come in for criticism by the Shiv Sena which had alleged that he was only a front and the BJP was using him “Instead of lauding his work, the government has criticised actor Sonu Sood for his efforts to send migrant workers back home,” the minister said.

ALSO READ | ‘PM Modi’s citizenship law gave respect to refugees in India’: Amit Shah

Billed the Maharashtra Jansamvad Rally, the event is one of a series of virtual meetings through video conferencing, that senior BJP leaders have started since Sunday. Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed BJP workers in Bihar through a similar virtual rally yesterday.