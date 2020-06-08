e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress

‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress

Billed the Maharashtra Jansamvad Rally, the meeting is one of a series of virtual meetings through video conferencing, that senior BJP leaders have started since Sunday.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence minister Rajnath Singh also criticized the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over its handling of the Covid-19 health crisis.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh also criticized the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over its handling of the Covid-19 health crisis.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party and alleged that “power without responsibility” was nothing new for the Congress. The union minister was referring to the role of the Congress in Maharashtra, where it is part of the coalition that helms the state government.

“Rahul Gandhi had said that Congress is not a key decision maker in Maharashtra. What does this mean? Are they washing their hands off their responsibility at this time? This is nothing new, power without responsibility is their character,” Singh said addressing a virtual rally for BJP workers in Maharashtra.

The defence minister also criticized the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over its handling of the Covid-19 health crisis, saying the current situation in the state looks like a circus is going on instead of proper governance. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with the highest number of coronavirus positive cases.

ALSO READ | ‘Do gaz ki doori’ cannot become distance between BJP and people: Amit Shah

“The Maharashtra government should learn from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka on how to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Isn’t it fair to say that the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra shows the government’s incapability?” Singh asked. Simultaneously, he also assured all possible assistance to the Maharashtra government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hitting out at the Congress more than once, the defence minister said, “Today, Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders said the Centre should clarify what is happening at the India-China border. As the Defence Minister of this country, I want to say that whatever I have to say, I will say it inside Parliament, I will not mislead the people on any issue.”

Singh also backed actor Sonu Sood for his work for stranded migrant workers amid the pandemic and questioned the state government’s criticism of the actor. Sood had recently come in for criticism by the Shiv Sena which had alleged that he was only a front and the BJP was using him “Instead of lauding his work, the government has criticised actor Sonu Sood for his efforts to send migrant workers back home,” the minister said.

ALSO READ | ‘PM Modi’s citizenship law gave respect to refugees in India’: Amit Shah

Billed the Maharashtra Jansamvad Rally, the event is one of a series of virtual meetings through video conferencing, that senior BJP leaders have started since Sunday. Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed BJP workers in Bihar through a similar virtual rally yesterday.

tags
top news
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents
Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
LIVE: Huge problem, says CM Kejriwal after L-G overrules him on reserving hospitals for Delhi residents
LIVE: Huge problem, says CM Kejriwal after L-G overrules him on reserving hospitals for Delhi residents
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In