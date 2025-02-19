Powerlifter Yashtika Acharya, 17, dies after 270-kg rod falls on her neck during training

Yahstika Acharya, a 17-year-old powerlifter from Rajasthan's Bikaner, died after a 270 kg rod fell on her neck during a training session on Tuesday. Yashtika Acharya (@vkacharyabjp)

Vikram Tiwari, a local police official, confirmed that Yashtika Acharya's neck broke due to the impact of the rod's fall, The Times of India reported. A video of the incident is also going viral on social media.

Following the incident, Acharya, a gold medallist at the Junior National Games, was rushed to a hospital, where medical staff declared her dead, Tiwari said, adding that her trainer suffered minor injuries.

Yashtika Acharya's family did not file any complaint, and after the post-mortem, the authorities released the body to her family.

Powerlifting, a non-Olympic strength sport, involves three different lifts – squat, bench press, deadlift – with participants getting three attempts at maximum weight for each lift.