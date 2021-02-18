'On popular demand': PM Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' to also include parents and teachers

In the fourth edition of dialogue with students appearing for their examination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also engage with parents and teachers - a departure from last three years - in this year's interaction.

The Prime Minister's annual interaction with students - aimed at boosting morale and confidence - will be held online this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Thursday.

Shortly after the announcement of initiative, PM Modi wrote in a tweet, "As our brave #ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world."

"Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress!" the PM said.

Fulfilling a 'popular demand', PM Modi informed that this year's edition will also invite parents and teachers for the dialogue.

"On popular demand, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ will also include parents and teachers. It’ll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March, officials said.

The registration for the programme will begin on Thursday and conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.

The first edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school and college students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0’ was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.