Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur appears before Special NIA Court

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 12:58 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, appeared before the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Mumbai.

Only three, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, of the total seven accused had appeared before the court earlier.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.