Home / India News / Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur appears before Special NIA Court

Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur appears before Special NIA Court

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 12:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at the Special NIA Court in Mumbai
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at the Special NIA Court in Mumbai(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, appeared before the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Mumbai.

Only three, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, of the total seven accused had appeared before the court earlier.



