Prakash Karat says Trump, Modi government promoting ‘far-right’ ideologies

At the state party conference on Thursday, CPI(M) Politburo coordinator Prakash Karat accused the Narendra Modi-led government and former US President Donald Trump of promoting "far-right" ideologies.

He called Trump an imperialist focused on American global dominance and described the Modi government as a “Hindutva Corporate regime” exhibiting “neo-fascist” tendencies.

Karat alleged that India's close ties with the US had positioned it alongside oppressors, citing arms exports and support to Israel during its war with Palestine.

He also claimed that India joined the Quad—comprising the US, Japan, and Australia—as part of a strategic alliance aimed solely at countering China.

He cautioned that as the US under Trump becomes more aggressive, India’s alignment with it could leave the country isolated from developing nations.

“So, the path this government is taking and its external policies are a reflection of its character, which we in our political resolution have termed as a Hindutva Corporate regime that is displaying neo-fascist characteristics,” PTI quoted Karat as saying.

Karat accused the opposition Congress in Kerala of trying to undermine the CPI(M)’s stance against the BJP and RSS by criticising its use of the term "neo-fascist." He claimed the Congress was distorting the Left's efforts to fight such tendencies and indulging in “cheap politics.”

He further pointed out that the deaths of several CPI(M) workers, allegedly at the hands of RSS activists over the years in Kerala, highlighted who was truly resisting the BJP in the state.

“It is modified, has elements of the old fascism, but has incorporated other features like neo-liberalism, and in India, the Hindutva ideology of the RSS is a distinctive feature. That is why we use the term neo-fascism instead of fascism,” he said.

The Marxist leader warned that if neo-fascism was not challenged, it could evolve into full-fledged fascism. Criticising Trump, Karat likened the US president’s actions to 19th-century imperialists, accusing him of attempting to assert control over Greenland, the Panama Canal, and even suggesting Canada as the 51st state of the US.

With PTI inputs