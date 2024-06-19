Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit eyes Congress return: ‘Young friend Rahul told me to…’

Abhijit Mukherjee, the son of the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, has expressed his desire to rejoin the Congress party after a brief stint with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Mukherjee, who had joined TMC in 2021, cited a mismatch in work culture and lack of assignments as his primary reasons for seeking a return to his former party. Abhijit Mukherjee and former President late Pranab Mukherjee. (HT Archive)

“Their (TMC's) work culture didn't match with that of the Congress at all...I thought enough is enough,” Abhijit Mukherjee told ANI.

The former Congress MP opened up about his 2019 election loss, attributing it to undisclosed reasons, which he said the party high command was aware of. He also shared his frustration over being allegedly marginalised within Congress before his departure.

"For 2.5 years I carried out whatever assignment was given to me by the Congress. But they didn't give me enough assignments, whatever may be the reason. I was gradually marginalised by a particular person, a particular group...In the meantime, Mamata Didi called me back as I had sought time from her...I met them and they offered me to join them," he said.

Despite his initial hopes with TMC, Mukherjee lamented that his experience did not meet his expectations. "After joining the party, I got no such assignments. Their work culture didn't match with that of the Congress at all...I thought enough is enough...So, after coming back to Delhi...senior leaders (from Congress) asked me indirectly why am I lying low…give it a thought…Then young friend, future of Congress, Rahul (Gandhi), told me to get active," he said.

“I sought time from senior high command (of Congress), maybe I would be able to meet them in a day or two…If they ask me to join immediately, I would do it. I am absolutely free and ready to contribute...Definitely, if Congress accepts me...”

Abhijit Mukherjee has been a two-term MP in the Lok Sabha from Jangipur Lok Sabha seat.