Prashant Kishor’s old prediction on Vijay resurfaces as TVK surges in Tamil Nadu:'Keep the video, play it after results'

Not too long ago, the idea of TVK emerging as a dominant force in Tamil Nadu politics was met with disbelief. When the Axis My India exit poll projected that the party could secure anywhere between 98 and 120 seats, the prediction drew ridicule among several people.

As counting trends in Tamil Nadu begin to take shape, an old political remark is making the rounds on social media. A statement made months ago by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor about actor-turned-politician Vijay is now being widely circulated, with many pointing to how closely it aligns with the current trajectory of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

As trends now indicate TVK leading in over 100 of the 234 constituencies, those early dismissals are being revisited.

A prediction that stayed Interestingly, this isn’t the first time such confidence in TVK’s prospects has been expressed. More than a year before the elections, during a television interview, Prashant Kishor had already articulated a similar view about Vijay’s political chances.

Speaking to Thanthi TV in March last year, Kishor was asked about the party’s future and whether alliances might shape its path. His response was unequivocal.

"The commitment is to go alone, absolutely. I don't see that changing. Keep this video, play it when results are out," he said.

‘Good chance to win Tamil Nadu’ Kishor didn’t stop at broad optimism. When pressed to clarify what he meant by a “good chance,” he made a far more pointed assertion: "Good chance to win Tamil Nadu."

The interviewer pushed further, questioning whether that confidence extended to achieving the majority mark of 118 seats required to form a government in the state. Kishor’s reply left little room for ambiguity.

That very clip is now circulating widely across social media platforms, as TVK’s performance appears to mirror the confidence Kishor had expressed back then. With the party leading in a significant number of seats, far ahead of established players like the DMK and AIADMK alliances, the prediction is being seen by many as strikingly prescient.