 Prashant Kishor takes '9th fail' dig at Tejashwi Yadav over Bihar's development
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Prashant Kishor takes ‘9th fail’ dig at Tejashwi Yadav over Bihar's development

ByHT News Desk
Sep 03, 2024 06:31 AM IST

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor continues his attack on Bihar's former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for being a “9th fail”.

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor mocked Bihar's former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, alleging that the “9th fail” politician could not lead the state to development with a lack of education, reported news agency ANI.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor took a dig at deputy CM of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, saying that a "9th fail" could not develop Bihar (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor took a dig at deputy CM of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, saying that a "9th fail" could not develop Bihar (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Addressing a crowd in Bhojpur, Bihar, Prashant Kishor said, “If someone could not get educated because of lack of resources, it is understood. But if someone's parents are chief minister and he could not pass Class 10, then this shows their approach towards education.”

Also Read: ‘Laughable when..’: Prashant Kishor attacks Tejashwi Yadav over Bihar's development model

Taking a jab at the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader's educational background, Prashant Kishor added, "A 9th fail is showing the way to Bihar's development. He (Tejashwi Yadav) doesn't know the difference between GDP and GDP growth and he will tell how Bihar will improve?"

Also Read: Prashant Kishor dares RJD to field 40 Muslim candidates in Bihar

Prashant Kishor also criticised Tejashwi Yadav for relying on his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's legacy as former chief minister of Bihar, and claimed that he was not capable of being a leader based on merit.

Also Read: Ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital held over ‘financial irregularities’

Prashant Kishor even dared Tejashwi Yadav to speak on socialism for five minutes without reading from a piece of paper, hinting at the latter's lack of knowledge in politics.

While he criticised Tejashwi, Kishor also exuded confidence over how his party would fare in the 2025 Bihar assembly election. "In 2025, the chief minister of Jan Suraaj will take the oath, and the government of Jan Suraaj will be in power. There is no, if and but," he said.

The Jan Suraaj leader has questioned Tejashwi Yadav's abilities due to his educational background previously as well, calling Tejashwi's growth model for Bihar, "laughable" . The former deputy chief minister had responded saying that Kishor was free to voice his opinion in a democracy.

India News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 03, 2024
