Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019 live updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Indian diaspora conclave in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2019 edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), the Indian diaspora conclave, in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi today. At least 5,000 delegates from Indian overseas are expected to participate.

After the convention ends on Jan 23, participants will visit Prayagraj for Kumbh Mela on January 24 and then go to Delhi to witness the Republic Day parade on January 26.

The PBD was postponed to January 21 this year, instead of Jan 9 as usual, “in reverence to the sentiments of the larger diaspora to participate in Kumbh Mela and Republic Day celebrations”, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

At the conclave, whose theme is “Role of Indian Diaspora in building New India”. PM Modi is expected to face demands from overseas Indians for dual citizenship and free visas to India.

10:00 am IST Gangotri, Hardwar, Prayagraj among names of entry gates Gangotri, Hardwar, Prayagraj are some of the names given to entry gates for entry inside main hall.





9:55 am IST Elaborate security arrangements Elaborate security arrangements have been at the PBD 2019 venue. Vehicles are being stopped and delegates are being made to walk long distance from one gate to other.





9:23 am IST NRIs to demand dual citizenship, free visas The Indian diaspora wants the dual citizenship issue or free visa to be taken up for discussion at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to ensure that the new generation remains connected to the ‘mother country’ India just like their parents and forefathers have done.





