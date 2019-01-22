PM Modi to launch Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2019 edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), the Indian diaspora conclave, in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi today. At least 5,000 delegates from Indian overseas are expected to participate.

Mauritius’ Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth is the chief guest of this year’s PBD and will also address Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony, while Himanshu Gulati, member of Parliament of Norway, will be the special guest. Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, member of Parliament of New Zealand, will be the guest of honour.

At the conclave, whose theme is “Role of Indian Diaspora in building New India”. PM Modi is expected to face demands from overseas Indians for dual citizenship and free visas to India.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the concluding function on January 23.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had, along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Monday. In her remarks on the occasion, she credited the Indian diaspora with dramatically changing the world’s perception of Indians and India.

Making a strong pitch for investment, Adityanath had urged the Indian diaspora to be the growth engine of Uttar Pradesh and help in taking the state ahead

The PBD was postponed to Jan 21 this year, instead of Jan 9 as usual, “in reverence to the sentiments of the larger diaspora to participate in Kumbh Mela and Republic Day celebrations”, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

After the convention ends on Jan 23, participants will visit Prayagraj for Kumbh Mela on January 24 and then go to Delhi to witness the Republic Day parade on January 26.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 07:29 IST