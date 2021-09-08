'Pray for everyone’s safety, wellbeing': PM Modi after boat capsizes in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed sadness over a boat accident in Assam in which dozens of people are feared to be killed. "Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

A large boat sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday. The collision occurred when the private boat 'Ma Kamala' was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry 'Tripkai' was coming from Majuli. 'Ma Kamala' capsized as it reportedly carrying more than a hundred passengers."Both ferries hit each other around 4pm. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have started rescue operations. More details are awaited," Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman said.

The officials have rescued at least 41 people so far, news agency PTI reported quoting Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Barman. However, the body has been recovered as of yet, Barman also informed as per the PTI report. "We cannot say right now how many people have died," the news agency quoted an official of the local administration as saying.

The boat was also carrying several four-wheelers and two-wheelers that went down the river.

Following the tragedy, state chief minister Himanta Biswa has directed the district administrations of Majuli and Jorhat to undertake the rescue mission expeditiously with the help of NDRF and SDRF. He also asked minister Bimal Bora to rush to the site of the accident.

Meanwhile, Sarma himself is scheduled to visit Nimati Ghat on Thursday (September 9) to evaluate the situation, the chief minister's office has announced. The chief minister has also asked principal secretary Samir Kumar Sinha to monitor the developments round the clock.

